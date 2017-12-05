Northern Irish DUP says will not accept divergence between North Ireland and rest of UK

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday it would not accept any Brexit deal that saw Northern Ireland diverging either economically or politically from the United Kingdom.

“We will not allow any settlement to be agreed which causes the divergence politically or economically of Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom,” Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said.

“There is now an agreement that the United Kingdom stands together and nothing will happen that will cause the breakup of this great United Kingdom,” Dodds said.

Brexit minister David Davis said Dodds was right.

Davis also said the issue of a frictionless border between the UK and Ireland was best dealt with in the next phase of Brexit talks.