FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northern Irish DUP says will not accept divergence between North Ireland and rest of UK
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Exxon climate-change probe goes to Massachusetts top court
Energy & Environment
Exxon climate-change probe goes to Massachusetts top court
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
Life Lessons
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 1:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Northern Irish DUP says will not accept divergence between North Ireland and rest of UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday it would not accept any Brexit deal that saw Northern Ireland diverging either economically or politically from the United Kingdom.

“We will not allow any settlement to be agreed which causes the divergence politically or economically of Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom,” Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said.

“There is now an agreement that the United Kingdom stands together and nothing will happen that will cause the breakup of this great United Kingdom,” Dodds said.

Brexit minister David Davis said Dodds was right.

Davis also said the issue of a frictionless border between the UK and Ireland was best dealt with in the next phase of Brexit talks.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Alistair Smout; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.