World News
March 12, 2019 / 2:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DUP to vote against Brexit divorce deal: spokesman

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government will on Tuesday vote against her divorce deal to take Britain out of the European Union, a spokesman for the party said.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had said in a statement that May had not achieved sufficient progress in her Brexit negotiations “at this time” but that it was still possible to reach a deal with further talks.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Editing by Padraic Halpin and Alison Williams

