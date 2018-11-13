World News
November 13, 2018 / 5:37 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

DUP expects to be briefed on Brexit withdrawal text soon

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government expects to briefed soon on the text of a withdrawal agreement between Britain and the European Union, the party’s Brexit spokesman said.

Asked about when he would expect to be briefed on the deal, Sammy Wilson, a member of parliament, said: “I would hope fairly soon.”

He added: “We’re not part of the cabinet, so we would expect that the Prime Minister would be telling the cabinet first of all, but we would hope that since she has always said that we would be kept informed of ... the direction of travel, that we will be called in fairly soon.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.