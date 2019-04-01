Northern Ireland's DUP won't support any alternative Brexit plans in Monday's votes

FILE PHOTO - Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson MP speaks to media after the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party will not support any of the four alternative Brexit options being voted upon in parliament on Monday, DUP lawmaker Sammy Wilson told parliament.

“We will not be supporting any of these arrangements, 1) because they do not safeguard the issue of the union and 2) because they do not deliver on Brexit,” Wilson said.

The series of indicative votes has been designed to try to find an alternative Brexit plan to help break the deadlock in parliament.