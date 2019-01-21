Backstop fundamental problem, withdrawal deal must be changed: DUP MP

FILE PHOTO: An anti-Brexit protester is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A lawmaker from the small Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said the border “backstop” remained the fundamental problem with her Brexit divorce deal that she must focus on changing

“The fundamental problem is the backstop. The focus should be on changes to the Withdrawal Agreement, in order to get a deal which is in the national interest. We want to get a deal which works for the entire United Kingdom as well as our neighbors in the Republic of Ireland,” the Democtratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) Gavin Robinson said in a statement on Monday.