DUP calls on British government to dump 'poison' Brexit backstop

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds speaks at the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that props up Britain’s minority government on Sunday called on Prime Minister Theresa May to stand firm in demanding that the EU changes its “poison” backstop provision on Ireland’s post-Brexit border.

“In the face of the EU’s unwillingness so far to move, it is the duty of the UK Government to stand firm” against the EU’s “bad deal” Democratic Unionist Party deputy leader Nigel Dodds said in a statement.

“The backstop remains the poison which makes any vote for the Withdrawal Agreement so toxic,” he said. “The coming days will show if this government is made of the right stuff.”