DUP could vote against May over budget if she breaches its Brexit red lines: BBC reporter

LONDON (Reuters) - The DUP, the Northern Irish unionist party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, could vote against this month’s budget if May breaches its red lines over Brexit at an EU summit, a BBC reporter said in a tweet.

Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster holds a news conference at the European Parliament after a meeting with EUÕs Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Votes on the budget have traditionally been seen as votes in the confidence of a government.

May needs the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to vote in favour of her government’s budget on Oct. 29 but the DUP will do so only if May does not betray its Brexit red lines at next week’s EU summit, the BBC’s Nicholas Watt said on Wednesday, quoting DUP sources.

May has 315 lawmakers and governs with a slender working majority of 13 thanks to a deal with the 10 DUP lawmakers.