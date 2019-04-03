DUP lawmaker hints at supporting a customs union post-Brexit: BBC correspondent

LONDON (Reuters) - A lawmaker from the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government appeared to hold out the prospect of the party supporting Britain’s membership of a post-Brexit customs union, a BBC correspondent said.

“We would have preferred a form of Brexit that enables the UK to negotiate new trade agreements with other countries,” Jeffrey Donaldson, a Democratic Unionist Party lawmaker, was quoted as saying by BBC Northern Ireland Political Correspondent Enda McClafferty.

“That is part of the reason for Brexit and maybe a customs union might be a temporary staging post toward that objective,” Donaldson was quoted as saying.