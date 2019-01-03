DUP's Dodds says party's objections to PM May's Brexit deal remain, talks continue

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds speaks at the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The Democractic Unionist Party’s objections to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal remain, its deputy leader Nigel Dodds said on Thursday after talks with the British leader.

Northern Ireland’s DUP, which props up May’s minority government, has said it plans to vote against the deal unless the so-called Irish backstop is removed.

Dodds said the backstop, an insurance policy aimed at avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, was not needed as it was becoming clearer that “no one is ever going to construct such a border”.

“We will have further discussions with the Prime Minister and will continue to work with the government in the interests of getting a better deal,” Dodds said in a statement.

“Brussels must now demonstrate that if it truly cares about Northern Ireland, then erecting a new east-west barrier should be no more palatable than having any new north-south barriers.”