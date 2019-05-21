"Fatal flaws" remain in British PM's new Brexit deal: DUP

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) deputy leader Nigel Dodds, speaks to the media outside the Cabinet Office, in London, Britain March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

BELFAST (Reuters) - The “fatal flaws” of the draft Brexit treaty agreed with the European Union remain despite British Prime Minister Theresa May seeking to set out a new deal on Tuesday, the Northern Irish party propping up her government said.

“We will have to await the publication of the text of the bill to see what the proposals actually mean but the fact is that the fatal flaws of the draft treaty remain,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) deputy leader Nigel Dodds said in a statement after May’s speech.

“Many of the proposals on the backstop serve as an attempt through domestic law to mitigate a bad deal whereas the focus should be on getting a better deal.”