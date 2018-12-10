Northern Ireland's DUP demands May end 'shambles' over Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds speaks at the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that props up Britain’s Conservatives said Prime Minister Theresa May needed to renegotiate her Brexit divorce, or be replaced by someone willing to change course, after reports that she had pulled the crucial vote on her deal.

“What (the EU) need to be faced with is either somebody who is going to really make it clear they are prepared to walk away, or a different Theresa May who will make that explicit,” DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds told BBC TV on Monday.

“If anyone needs any further lesson or demonstration on how not to negotiate, look at the shambles today of the government in the House of Commons having to pull a vote on something that they said was the only way forward.”