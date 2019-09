DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks during a meeting about abolishing the Irish backstop during the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster said on Sunday that she supported British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but could not accept leaving the EU on different terms to the rest of the country.

The support of Foster’s party, who are allied with the ruling Conservatives, is seen as key to getting any Brexit deal through the British parliament.