Northern Ireland's DUP to back PM May in vote of no confidence

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party propping up Theresa May’s minority government will back the British prime minister in a vote of no confidence in her government on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said.
Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the vote of no confidence in May’s government after British lawmakers on Tuesday evening resoundingly defeated May’s Brexit divorce deal, which was also opposed by the DUP.
