Northern Irish DUP says EU's Barnier is not an honest broker: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish political party that props up British Prime Minister Theresa May said the European Union’s chief negotiator was not an honest broker, the BBC reported on Monday.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Northern Ireland will be the UK’s only land frontier with the EU after its leaves the bloc in March 2019. Both sides say they are committed to keeping the border with Ireland open but finding a practical solution has proved elusive so far.

Britain says an EU-UK free trade deal to be sealed by 2021 can do that. Dublin insists the Brexit treaty must lock in a “backstop” arrangement in case that future pact does not work, something London signed up to achieving last month.

DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks during a news conference in Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was not respectful of the view of unionists, who support Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom.

“I don’t think he does understand the wider unionist culture of Northern Ireland,” Foster told BBC TV. “His proposal of us being in an all-Ireland regulatory scenario with a border down the Irish Sea simply does not work.

Michel Barnier’s trying to present himself as someone who cares deeply about Northern Ireland and if that is the case he needs to hear the fact that we are part of the United Kingdom [and] will remain part of the United Kingdom constitutionally, politically and economically,” Foster added.