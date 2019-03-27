Northern Irish DUP says will not support UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Wednesday it would not support her Brexit divorce deal.

DUP leader Arlene Foster told Sky she could not sign up to something that would damage the Union.

In a separate statement, the DUP said: “We will not be supporting the government if they table a fresh meaningful vote.”

The DUP said May’s deal “poses an unacceptable threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom and will inevitably limit the United Kingdom’s ability to negotiate on the type of a future relationship with the EU.”