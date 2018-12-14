Northern Irish DUP tells PM May: stand up to EU on Brexit

FILE PHOTO: DUP leader Arlene Foster attends the launch of A Better Deal in London, Britain, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government gave her a blunt warning on Friday: stand up to the European Union on Brexit.

“The Prime Minister has promised to get legally binding changes. The reaction by the EU is unsurprising. They are doing what they always do,” Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said.

“The key question is whether the PM will stand up to them or whether she will roll over as has happened previously.”