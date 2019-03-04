Northern Irish DUP: We want treaty-level change to May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal wants “treaty-level change” before it will support her divorce deal, the BBC said.

“We need something which, whatever its legal form, has legal binding effect and changes the current meaning of the Withdrawal Agreement, and makes clear that it cannot be indefinite,” Nigel Dodds, the leader of the DUP in the Westminster parliament, was quoted as saying.