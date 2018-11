Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, speaks to jourmalists during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said May should ask the European Union for a better Brexit divorce deal.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said it was false to say there was a choice between May’s deal and a no-deal Brexit as May should ask for a better deal.