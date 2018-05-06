Waiting to hear from British government on customs plans, says DUP leader

LONDON (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May in parliament is waiting to hear her government’s plans to deal with future customs arrangements with the European Union, its leader Arlene Foster said on Sunday.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, the DUP leader said she wanted the EU to work together with the British government to find a solution that would neither result in a return of a hard border with Ireland nor isolate Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.