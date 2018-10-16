FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 16, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch minister hopes for deal but prepares for hard Brexit

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Tuesday that the Netherlands was hoping for a deal on Britain’s orderly exit from the European Union but he added his country was also preparing for a no-deal scenario.

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok attends a meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

“We hope for a negotiated Brexit,” he told reporters at an EU ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg which will discuss Brexit ahead of a EU leaders’ summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

“At the same time we hope for the best and we prepare for the worst. So we also prepare for a hard Brexit,” Blok said.

He also said that he hoped there will be an extraordinary summit of EU leaders on Brexit in November, as this would mean that a deal was close.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.