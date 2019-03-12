Dutch PM Rutte: Brexit delay request would need 'convincing justification'

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Any request from the British government for a delay to its departure from the European Union must be supported by a “credible and convincing justification”, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

“Should the UK hand in a reasoned request for an extension, I expect a credible and convincing justification,” Rutte tweeted after the British parliament overwhelmingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement for a second time.

The British parliament is likely to vote on Thursday on requesting a delay to Britain’s departure — something that would have to be approved by the EU’s other 27 member states.