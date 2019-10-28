Northern Ireland's DUP will not vote for early election

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson MP speaks to media after the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which is allied to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, will not back the government’s call on Monday for an early election, the party’s Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said.

Parliament is due to vote on Monday on whether to back an election, which Johnson wants to hold on Dec. 12, to break the deadlock over Brexit.

“We will not be supporting this motion tonight,” Wilson told parliament ahead of the vote.