World News
September 6, 2019 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Labour will not support Johnson's motion for early election: source

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will not support Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid to call an early election in a vote in parliament on Monday, a source in the party said.

The government has put forward a motion calling for an early election, which would require the backing of two-thirds of the lower house of parliament’s 650 lawmakers. A vote on the same motion on Wednesday failed to win enough support.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
