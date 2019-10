FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at the House of Commons in London, Britain October 23, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Monday rejected holding an early election, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to gain the two-thirds majority backing in parliament he required.

Some 299 lawmakers supported the motion for an early election, short of the 434 votes Johnson needed.