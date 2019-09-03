UK opposition parties to vote against election unless no-deal Brexit blocked: ITV

An anti-Brexit protester walkswith a placard outside the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition parties have agreed to vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s possible request for an election, unless legislation has been passed blocking a no-deal Brexit, an ITV political correspondent said.

“Understand opposition parties agreed at their meeting that the No Deal bill must pass before they are willing to vote for an election,” ITV’s Paul Brand said.

“If Boris Johnson tries to call one tomorrow, they will vote against it and tell him he has to wait til Monday once the bill has passed.”

Johnson has said he will seek a parliamentary vote on a new election if lawmakers pass a bill requesting an extension to Brexit beyond Oct. 31.