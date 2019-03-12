Euroskeptic Rees-Mogg says May's position as PM not in danger in Brexit storm

British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Conservative euroskeptic lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said he did not believe the position of Theresa May as Britain’s prime minister was endangered by the prospect of a likely loss in Tuesday evening’s key Brexit vote.

In January, May lost in a parliamentary vote on her EU exit deal by 230 votes.

Asked what would happen if she lost by more than 100 votes this time, Rees-Mogg told Sky News: “I think that if (the loss) is by less than 230 votes, she will be able to say ‘we’ve made some progress’ and I wouldn’t worry about the prime minister’s position.

He added: “There isn’t a mechanism for an early election which is likely to be successful.”