New PM won't change Britain's EU exit deal: Commission

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags are seen outside the Houses of Parliament, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The election of a new British prime minister will not change the accord on Britain’s departure from the bloc agreed between the EU and the outgoing premier in London, a European Commission spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked about a pledge from Boris Johnson, the favorite to succeed Theresa May, to withhold billions in liabilities owed to the European Union’s budget, the spokesman said: “Everybody knows what is on the table. What is on the table has been approved by all member states and the election of a new prime minister will not change the parameters.”