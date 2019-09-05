Not sustainable for parliament to reject early election: PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The position of British lawmakers of rejecting an early election is unsustainable, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Johnson failed to win approval from lawmakers on Wednesday for an election next month, with opponents of a no-deal Brexit saying they want to secure a delay to Britain’s EU exit before they will support an election.

“The Prime Minister is absolutely clear there needs to be a general election before the European Council on Oct. 17 and 18. The public need to be given a say on how the mess which has been created is sorted out,” the spokesman said.

“He also is very clear the current position of the House of Commons in not voting to hold that election is unsustainable.”