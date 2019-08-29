UK Conservatives to call election in November: Northern Irish blog, citing sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain governing Conservatives intend to call an election in November, Conservatives have told senior sources at northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the editor of the Unionist Voice blog said on Thursday.

The DUP is propping up Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party, which does not have a majority of its own.

“Senior DUP sources suggesting they have been advised by senior Conservatives that they intend to call an election in November,” Jamie Bryson said on Twitter.