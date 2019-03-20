World News
March 20, 2019 / 1:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

France takes note of May's decision to send Brexit deal to new vote

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A senior official in President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Wednesday that France took note of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to send the Brexit divorce deal to a third vote in parliament.

“If the deal is rejected, it would pave the way for the undesirable outcome of a no-deal,” the official said.

“A technical extension could be envisaged to complete legislative work in case of a deal. That’s what Mrs May is asking for and will be discussed tomorrow at the European Council,” the official added.

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below