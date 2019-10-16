Not guaranteed ERG Conservatives and DUP would vote same way on Brexit deal: lawmaker

Conservative MP Mark Francois speaks at a Bruges Group event during the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - It is not guaranteed that pro-Brexit ERG Conservatives and lawmakers from Northern Ireland’s DUP would vote the same way on any Brexit deal, a senior eurosceptic lawmaker said on Wednesday as talks continue in Brussels to thrash out an agreement.

“The ERG and the DUP have always been firm allies all the way through this process,” Mark Francois told Sky News.

“It’s not axiomatic that we would automatically vote the same way as them but particularly as these arrangements have strong implications for Northern Ireland, we would give very strong weight to whatever the DUP say.”