World News
March 27, 2019 / 8:12 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

PM May's move falls short for many pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers: ERG spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s promise to leave office if her deal is passed by parliament has not convinced enough members of a hardline pro-Brexit Conservative group to back her agreement to leave the EU, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday.

At a meeting of the so-called European Research Group (ERG) of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers, the spokesman said: “There is no way enough votes are coming out of that room to put the WA (Withdrawal Agreement) through.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
