Pursue trade or leave with no deal, say UK Conservative pro-Brexit lawmakers

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of Conservative pro-Brexit lawmakers said on Tuesday it would propose an alternative Brexit strategy after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal was rejected, instead suggesting the pursuit of a trade deal or to leave on WTO terms.

Steve Baker, a leading pro-Brexit Conservative, said: “The Commons rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration is a great opportunity to aim for a better deal that respects the referendum result and is focused on the UK’s trading priorities.”

“We will offer the EU a better deal and we will be ready to trade on WTO terms with the EU if they decline.”