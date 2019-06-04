Euronext CEO: flows of capital already moving to Europe due to Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Stephane Boujnah, CEO of stock market operator Euronext, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Paris, France, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Flows of capital have already moved over to continental Europe as a result of Brexit, said the head of pan-European stock market operator Euronext on Tuesday.

“A significant part of the flows to the continent have already migrated on the continent, even though staff haven’t massively moved already,” said Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah.

He added that as far as capital flows were concerned, Brexit had already happened and was irreversible.

“Market operators cannot afford to have the same decision-making volatility as politicians,” added Boujnah, speaking on the sidelines of a Paris banking conference.