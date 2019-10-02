UK eurosceptic lawmaker welcomes Johnson's Brexit plan, still has some concerns

FILE PHOTO: Conservative MP Steve Baker walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of a group of eurosceptic lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party welcomed the government’s new Brexit plan on Wednesday but said he still had some concerns around elements of the deal.

Steve Baker told BBC television that the proposals represented “a great place to be starting” but they only dealt with issues around the Northern Irish border and not the full scope of future ties with the EU.

“We haven’t yet seen that destination set out in full and there are other problems with the withdrawal agreement,” he said, adding he was due to meet government officials later on Wednesday.

He said issues around defense cooperation with the EU needed to be addressed.