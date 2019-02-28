UK PM May says 'our absolute focus' should be on getting Brexit deal: letter

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government’s absolute focus should be on getting a Brexit deal that parliament would approve, writing to a lawmaker who had earlier resigned as a minister citing worries about a delayed exit.

“Parliament must now come together and honor the referendum result by voting for a deal which will give businesses and citizens the certainty they need and deserve,” May wrote in a letter released by her office.

“Our absolute focus should be on getting a deal that can command support in parliament and leaving on 29 March.”