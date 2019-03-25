UK's May must go once her Brexit deal clears parliament: lawmaker

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a news briefing after meeting with EU leaders in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should be given time to get her Brexit deal through parliament before making way for someone else to lead the next phase of negotiations with the European Union, a eurosceptic lawmaker from her Conservative Party said.

“Clearly a number of people do not want the prime minister anywhere near the next phase of negotiations which is the future trading relationship between ourselves and the European Union,” Nigel Evans told BBC radio.

Evans said May should resign if she fails to get parliament behind her plan at the third time of asking.

Another Conservative lawmaker, Oliver Letwin, told the BBC he was confident that a way out of the Brexit impasse in Britain’s parliament could be found by allowing lawmakers to hold indicative votes on alternatives to May’s plan.