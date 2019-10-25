EU might grant Brexit extension on Friday, but with no date set yet: official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments may agree in principle on Friday to Britain’s request for an extension of the Brexit deadline, but keep the length of the delay open until next week, senior EU official said.

The British parliament is set to vote on Monday whether to have a snap election on Dec. 12.

EU ambassadors are meeting in Brussels on Friday to discuss Britain’s request for an extension of the Brexit deadline until January 31, 2020.

“I expect a decision in principle to extend, but without a date yet,” the senior EU official said.