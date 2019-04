European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a news conference after an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was certain Britain would honor the “sincere cooperation” obligation and would in any case have little power to block key EU decisions on its own during a second Brexit lag until Oct. 31.

“We will have a Brexit with a deal. I’d prefer no deal without Brexit,” Juncker told a news conference.