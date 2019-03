FILE PHOTO: Pierre Gramegna, Luxembourg's Finance Minister arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna told the Luxembourg Times paper that it was “unthinkable” Britain would delay its departure from the European Union beyond the European Parliament 23-26 May elections.

European Union leaders will consider pressing Britain to delay Brexit by at least a year to find a way through its domestic deadlock, the chair of the EU summit said on Thursday.