Macron says opposes Brexit extension if UK parliament rejects deal

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he was opposed to granting a Brexit extension past the Oct. 31 deadline if the British parliament rejects the deal agreed with the 27 other EU member states.

The House of Commons is due to vote on Saturday on the agreement reached between the 27 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I hope we can stick to the timeline we gave ourselves and that the date of Oct. 31 is respected,” Macron told a news conference.

“I am not making political waves, I don’t want to get involved in whether the British parliament votes for this or that, but I do not think that another delay should be granted. We should end these negotiations and move on to talks on our future relations and get them done.”