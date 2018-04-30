Factbox: Does Javid appointment tilt Britain's approach to Brexit?

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will convene her Brexit sub-committee later this week, aiming to narrow down the government’s position on a future customs arrangement with the European Union to one of two options.

The resignation of Amber Rudd as interior minister on Sunday deprives the cabinet of one of its most outspokenly pro-EU members.

Although her successor Sajid Javid campaigned to remain in the EU during the 2016 referendum, he is much less pro-European than Rudd.

What are the views of other members of this cabinet on Europe?

PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY

May campaigned to remain in the EU during the Brexit referendum, although she kept a low profile. Since taking power, May has reassured and worried both supporters and opponents of leaving the EU.

While some supporters of a “clean” Brexit fear that she wants to retain close ties with the EU, May has said explicitly that Britain will leave any form of customs union and the EU single market.

FINANCE MINISTER PHILIP HAMMOND

Hammond is one of the cabinet’s main advocates of sticking close to EU rules, and infuriated supporters of Brexit earlier this year by calling for there to be only “very modest” changes when Britain leaves the trading bloc.

INTERIOR MINISTER SAJID JAVID

Javid campaigned to remain in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, even though a few months before the vote he said his “heart” was for Brexit. After the result, he said: “We’re all Brexiteers now.”

FOREIGN MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

Johnson is arguably the best known of the Brexiteers. He has repeatedly questioned May’s approach by publishing his own Brexit manifesto and urging her to spend money saved by leaving the EU on the health service.

BREXIT MINISTER DAVID DAVIS

An advocate of a clean break from the EU, including leaving the single market and customs union, Davis has the difficult task of carrying out the process he had outlined.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE MINISTER LIAM FOX

Fox is one of the three original Brexiteers in government, and has said staying in a customs union with the bloc would be a betrayal of the millions of people who voted for Brexit.

CABINET OFFICE MINISTER DAVID LIDINGTON

Lidington said he was “hugely disappointed” by the vote to leave the EU, but acknowledged a responsibility to respect the outcome.

BUSINESS MINISTER GREG CLARK

Clark campaigned to remain in the EU during the referendum and has advocated a close relationship with the bloc, including avoiding the introduction of tariffs.

NORTHERN IRELAND MINISTER KAREN BRADLEY

Before the referendum, Bradley said that staying in the EU was vital for Britain’s prosperity. She declined last year to say which side she would support if there were to be another vote.

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER MICHAEL GOVE

Gove was one of the leading campaigners for Brexit during the referendum.

DEFENSE MINISTER GAVIN WILLIAMSON

Williamson supported remaining in the EU during the Brexit referendum, but now appears more enthusiastic about leaving. Earlier this year, the Sun newspaper reported that he had ordered EU flags in his department to be taken down.