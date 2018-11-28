World News
November 28, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

The cost of Brexit: Britain sets out the scenarios

Andy Bruce

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government intensified its warnings on Wednesday about a no-deal Brexit, saying it would damage the economy while Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for leaving the European Union, opposed by many lawmakers, would soften the blow.

Below are the main points of an analysis published by the government, based on different Brexit scenarios.

All show a loss to the economy compared with staying in the EU, but to differing degrees.

SINGLE MARKET MEMBERSHIP

FREE-TRADE DEAL WITH EU

editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.