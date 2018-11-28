The cost of Brexit: Britain sets out the scenarios

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government intensified its warnings on Wednesday about a no-deal Brexit, saying it would damage the economy while Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for leaving the European Union, opposed by many lawmakers, would soften the blow.

Below are the main points of an analysis published by the government, based on different Brexit scenarios.

All show a loss to the economy compared with staying in the EU, but to differing degrees.

SINGLE MARKET MEMBERSHIP

FREE-TRADE DEAL WITH EU