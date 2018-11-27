Brexit could be delayed to get a better deal, former UK minister says

FILE PHOTO: Conservative politician Michael Fallon arrives at the BBC in central London, Britain, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British defense minister Michael Fallon said on Tuesday that it may be in Britain’s interests to delay leaving the European Union so negotiators can agree a better divorce deal.

“This is not a good deal and we need a better deal,” Fallon told BBC radio in an interview.

“And if it’s possible to get a better deal, to send the negotiators back to Brussels for two or three months — even to postpone the actual leaving date for two or three months — I still think that would be the long-term interest of the country.”

Fallon said he did not believe ousting Prime Minister Theresa May would help the situation.