Brexit campaigner Farage says doubts return to politics with new party

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Monday that he was not thinking of creating a new party and doubted that he would return to frontline British politics.

When asked whether he was thinking of creating a new political party, he said: “No thoughts of a new party whatever some may speculate.”

When asked if he would return to frontline politics, he said: “Doubt it.”

Farage declined to comment on the chaos in his former party, UKIP.