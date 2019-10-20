Brexit delay and election better than PM Johnson's deal: Farage

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage leaves a TV studio in Westminster, London, Britain September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Sunday a short delay to Brexit in order to hold a national election would be better than accepting Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deal.

“I want to leave on the 31 of October, but I’ll warn everybody that if this treaty goes through nothing will have changed at all, and I think far better to have a short delay and a general election where we might solve this,” Farage told Sky News, adding that Johnson’s deal was “rotten” and “not Brexit”.