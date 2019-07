Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends the first plenary session of the newly elected European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said he is open to an electoral pact with the Conservative Party if Boris Johnson is genuine about taking Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31, the BBC reported.

“There is a possibility that an electoral pact could be forged but ... we would need to believe them, and at the moment that is not very easy,” Farage said.