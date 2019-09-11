World News
September 11, 2019 / 9:42 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Brexit Party's Farage eyes Conservative pact for a 'clean break' Brexit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a Brexit Party news conference in London, Britain August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Wednesday he would consider a pact with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives ahead of a possible national election if Johnson agreed to press for a ‘clean break’ Brexit.

“I very much hope that Boris Johnson will simply look at the numbers,” Farage told Reuters. “If we stand against them, they cannot win a majority.”

Farage added that he expected the Conservatives would “take a real kicking” if Britain did not leave the European Union on Oct. 31, and that his Brexit Party was stepping up preparations for a second referendum on EU membership.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton

