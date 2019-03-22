More Britons to back no-deal Brexit after EU delay offer: Farage

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage gestures during 'Brexit Betrayal' march from Sunderland to London, in Sunderland, Britain March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

LONDON (Reuters) - More Britons will back leaving the European Union without a deal after the European Union offered a delay to Brexit, the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage said on Friday.

“It’s a very, very clear majority (to leave with no-deal) and it’s gaining a few percent every week,” Farage told BBC radio.

“I’ll predict that in the wake of what happened last night here, understanding that we are not leaving on March 29, that number will grow,” Farage said.

Farage said he would lead the newly formed Brexit Party into the European parliamentary elections, if Britain takes part.