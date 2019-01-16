World News
January 16, 2019 / 7:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK headed for Brexit delay and second referendum: Farage

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Wednesday he thought Britain was heading for a delay to its scheduled March 29 exit from the European Union and probably would hold a fresh referendum on the country’s membership of the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a resounding defeat on her Brexit plan in parliament on Tuesday.

“I think and I fear that we are headed on a path towards delay and probably, yes, a second vote,” Farage, who pushed for the Brexit referendum of 2016 as leader of the UK Independence Party, told Sky News television.

Writing by William Schomberg. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

